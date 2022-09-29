Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Fall Festival will be held this year the weekend of October 29 and 30. You will be able to bid on many amazing silent auction items, take a chance with the “Big Ticket” to win over $4000 in cash prizes and handmade quilts, and purchase delicious homemade goods in the bakery. On Saturday night, the kitchen will be open with sloppy joes and walking tacos at 5:30 p.m., with bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. There will be chicken dinners for $10, served until gone, with the bidding continuing for the silent auction, “Big Ticket” sales, bakery, kids’ crafts, and more. Silent auction bids end at 1:30 p.m. “Big Ticket” drawing is at 2 p.m. Family fun for all. For more information go to https://www.cascwinona.org/.
Latest News
- Grace Place to celebrate 30th, founder’s retirement
- ‘Helping Out Hunger’ in Trempealeau County
- Shingles: Not just a later-in-life disease
- Cathedralfest at Sacred Heart, Oct. 29, 30
- Nett recognized with Benedictine Horizon Philanthropy Award
- German police officers visit Cotter German class
- Actors needed for 24-hour Theatre event
- Work by alumna artist Anna Segner on display at SMU
Most Popular
Articles
- Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall
- Hazelton on 2019 arrest, social media posts
- Police blotter
- Winona County deputy charged with assault in Rushford
- Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
- Police Blotter
- Business owner’s livelihood threatened for supporting Fritz
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
- Cyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in Winona
- 'Overwhelming response' prompts council to nix police-fire station at East Rec
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.