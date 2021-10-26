Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is pleased to announce that Guardian/Conservator Program Director Mike Hanratty has recently obtained the designation of National Certified Guardian from the Center for Guardianship Certification (CGC).
National Certified Guardians are individuals who have met nationally recognized requirements, including education or experience, and have proven competency through examination for CGC Certification. All CGC certified guardians are leaders in quality and trusted guardianship service. The designation of National Certified Guardian ensures that the Guardian/Conservator Program is being trained to follow all professional standards necessary to provide exceptional guardian and conservator services.
The CGC was initially created to enhance the quality of guardianship services through national certification. CGC certification is a means to demonstrate to the public, clients, and the courts that the CGC certified guardian has sufficient skill, knowledge and understanding of the universal guardianship principles to be worth of the responsibility entrusted to him/her. If you want to learn more about this certification, please see the CGC website at guardianshipcert.org.
Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated, and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender, or ability to pay. Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Austin, and Owatonna. For more information, please visit www.ccsomn.org.
