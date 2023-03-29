On Tuesday, April 18, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Winona Catholic Daughters will be hosting a chicken-que fundraiser. Each meal will be $12 and will include a half-chicken, potato salad or baby reds, beans, and a roll. Preorder and drive-by pickup at Winona Steak Shop Catering, 301 East Mark Street in Winona. Call 507-452-3150 prior or order online at steak-shop-catering-inc.popmenu.com.
