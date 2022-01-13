Catholic Daughters donate

Catholic Daughters of the Americas proudly present a check for $10,000 toward the completion of Habitat House 52 in Winona. Pictured from left are Cathy Nelson, second vice regent and district deputy, Minnesota; Sue Kamrowski, financial secretary, Court Winona 191; Mary C. Speltz, member, Court Winona 191; Colleen Peplinski, regent, Court Winona 191; John Corcoran, director of operations & construction, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County.
