Donna Kamann, family nurse practitioner and herbalist, gave a fascinating presentation on December 7 to the Winona Learning Club entitled "CBD: What's All the Buzz About?" In it she explained thoroughly the medicinal uses of cannabis. She also discussed the legal and practical issues of making, buying, and using CBD.
