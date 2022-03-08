From: Winona County Public Health
On February 25, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new measurements for COVID-19 levels based on county statistics. Rather than focusing only on the number of cases, the new tool also uses the number of hospitalizations and available hospital beds to determine a community’s COVID-19 level. Each level comes with more recommended layers of protection for people living in that county.
The new community levels are updated weekly on the CDC COVID Data Tracker website. There are now three levels which are labeled low, medium, and high.
• At the low or green level, communities may take fewer precautions because cases and hospitalizations are at low levels.
• At the medium or yellow level, communities should increase protections for those at risk for severe disease.
• At the high or orange level, communities should increase masking and other disease control methods to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
COVID-19 community level masking recommendations do not apply in long-term care, health care settings, homeless shelters, and jails. In these facilities, mitigation practices should follow recommendations according to community transmission levels.
At low and medium levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. Businesses and institutions may require more levels of protection than the CDC’s community level. Individuals should be aware of and follow the policies of these locations. Masks are still required on public transportation and while traveling.
The CDC states that people should get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters if eligible at all community levels. Individuals should continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. People who are sick or who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 should follow the CDC’s recent recommendations for isolation and quarantine. These include getting tested, staying home if you have symptoms, and masking for 10 days. The full isolation and quarantine guidance can be found on the CDC website.
The COVID-19 virus remains active and new variants may arise in the future. Community members should remain aware of their county’s COVID-19 level and be flexible if levels change. If cases and hospitalizations increase, citizens may need to return to wearing masks in public and follow other policies to reduce strain on their health care system.
