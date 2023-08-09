The feast of the Assumption and Harvest Festival will be celebrated at the Polish Museum and Kashubian Cultural Institute on Tuesday, August 15. Mass will be offered at the Basilica of St. Stans at 8 a.m. by Fr. Ahrens. Later, at 11 a.m. in the Morrison Annex, the Polish choir will perform followed by a decade of the Rosary, a Litany to the Blessed Virgin, and prayers of Thanksgiving. At 12 p.m., there will be a potluck lunch. Please bring a dish to share; if you have produce, herbs, or flowers to share, bring those as well.
It is also a day of remembrance for the Miracle on the Vistula. In 1920, the Polish army successfully turned back the Russians in the Eastern part of the country and stopped the spread of communism. This is a great day of celebration, of old customs and commemoration for many Poles at home and abroad.
