From: Minnesota Department of Health
Many of us will be gathering with family and friends during the upcoming holidays. With many respiratory diseases spreading right now, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19, it is important to take steps to help everyone celebrate safer.
Here are some things you can do:
• Make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines and have received your annual flu vaccine: bit.ly/3hxUpD0. You can get both vaccines at the same visit. Find COVID-19 and flu vaccine locations near you at Vaccines.gov. Many locations, such as pharmacies, may have both vaccines, so you can ask about getting both shots at the same time.
• Stay home if you are feeling sick. No one wants to miss out on the celebration, but it is important to stay home so others do not get sick.
• Wash your hands often.
• Check the CDC COVID-19 community level by county (bit.ly/3jexDAE) before you go so you can follow appropriate public health recommendations, such as when to wear a mask. You can also wear a mask at any time, no matter what the community level is.
• Consider COVID-19 testing before gathering, particularly if there will be people there who are at higher risk for severe disease: health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites.
Learn more at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/prevention.html and health.state.mn.us/diseases/flu/index.html.
