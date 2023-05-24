By Caroline Gregerson, Wabasha city administrator
Public Works is one of the largest departments in Wabasha and in many cities. Many of the services provided by Public Works are often taken for granted, as they are simply a part of our daily routines.
The week of May 21-27 is National Public Works Week and a great way to appreciate the work of the public works departments that serve our regions towns and cities.
This winter and spring, in particular, highlighted the importance of the Wabasha Public Works department. Tony Johnson, the Public Works director, has worked with the city of Wabasha for nearly 20 years and said this was the worst winter and then spring that he can remember.
“At times between snow events, we would all look at each other having the same feeling that we didn’t even know what day it was because the plowing was non-stop,” Johnson said, “Then, came the spring flooding. Our crews helped each other along the way, along with MnDOT, the Wabasha County Maintenance Department, and surrounding towns that offered help. That to me is true teamwork, something we are very proud of.”
Public Works Week is also a great way to recognize the great people that make up the department.
Matt Wobbe, joined the Department four years ago after working as an arborist. “It was a great career opportunity, at the time, for me and my family. I love the job. There is always something different to do,” he said.
Riley Costello, who joined the department just under a year ago as assistant public works director, stated he also was attracted to the job for the variety of skills needed to do the work.
“My whole career path I feel has led me to the position I hold. I have a background in project management, truck and equipment management, electrical, plumbing, and carpentry. I’m not sure if there is another position out there where I can use all my skills in one place. I also get to work for the town that I call home and I am very proud of that,” Costello said.
Costello and Wobbe were surprised by just how much the city of Public Works Department did — daily processing of 250,000 gallons of wastewater, delivering 300,000 gallons of fresh water to people’s homes from three wells, maintaining a pool with over 3,000 visitors, maintaining campgrounds and a marina. Not to mention street maintenance, sweeping, plowing, and pothole patching.
Pat Mueller, grew up in Lewiston, and now leads the Water/Wastewater Department and has been in this role for 15 years. “My favorite part of the job is knowing that I am cleaning our water the way it’s supposed to be,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the waste gets processed out after our treatment process and then the now clean water is discharged back to the river.”
Finally, the Wabasha Public Works staff also all enjoy working in a small town.
“People know us and appreciate what we do,” Mueller said.
To all the public works crews and administrative staff working across the region, we say thank you for your continued dedication to our communities and their residents.
Our community is truly a better place to live, work, and play because of the work you do every day.
