Central Lutheran Church Child Care Center (CLC CCC) has announced it will celebrate its 20th anniversary of providing child care with a special abra-KID-abra community event on Friday, September 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church.
Family-friendly activities include balloon animals, a rabbit petting zoo sponsored by Winona County 4-H, a community vehicle display featuring emergency vehicles, a tow truck, street sweeper, a bus, and more. At 5:15 p.m., enjoy the Magic of Isaiah, and at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the renowned Koo Koo Kangaroo.
A meal of sloppy Joes, chips, water, and a banana will be available from the Steak Shop Catering food truck. Food tickets are $10 for an individual and $30 for a family of four. All food tickets are by presale only and will not be available at the event. You may purchase food tickets at the Central Lutheran Church office, located at 259 West Wabasha Street in Winona, or by emailing childcarecenter@centrallutheranchurch.org.
CLC CCC encourages everyone to join in celebrating their 20th year in providing child care and early childhood programming and create a fun family memory.
