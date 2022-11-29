The women of Central Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Huff and Wabasha streets in Winona, will host a Christmas bake sale and lunch on Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rosettes, krumkake, sandbakkels, breads, fresh lefse, and many of your favorite cookies and candies will be available for purchase. Lunch will include chicken noodle soup, ham or egg salad sandwiches, coffee cake, and coffee or tea. A free-will offering will be accepted for the lunch and will support the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the Winona Immigration Network, the Knitted Knockers project, and church needs. All are welcome. Come for the sale, and stay for the lunch!
Latest News
- Winona State University Commencement Dec. 9
- New painting exhibit at WAC
- Cotter soccer star Williams signs with St. Cloud State
- State berths ‘cherry on top’ of Winhawks’ season
- Wurtz’s Warriors keep on winning, 78-45 over Upper Iowa
- Upper Iowa beats buzzer in WSU’s first loss
- 4-H member honored by Kiwanis Sunrisers
- ‘Replenish the Riches’ year-end rally for C-FC schools
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.