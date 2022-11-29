The women of Central Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Huff and Wabasha streets in Winona, will host a Christmas bake sale and lunch on Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rosettes, krumkake, sandbakkels, breads, fresh lefse, and many of your favorite cookies and candies will be available for purchase. Lunch will include chicken noodle soup, ham or egg salad sandwiches, coffee cake, and coffee or tea. A free-will offering will be accepted for the lunch and will support the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the Winona Immigration Network, the Knitted Knockers project, and church needs. All are welcome. Come for the sale, and stay for the lunch!