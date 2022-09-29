Central Lutheran Church is having their second annual rummage sale to raise money for our youth programming. The sale will be held on October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Grace Hall at Central Lutheran Church. A wide variety of items will be available at bargain prices. We have added a hot dog lunch that will be available for purchase after 10 a.m.
Latest News
- Grace Place to celebrate 30th, founder’s retirement
- ‘Helping Out Hunger’ in Trempealeau County
- Shingles: Not just a later-in-life disease
- Cathedralfest at Sacred Heart, Oct. 29, 30
- Nett recognized with Benedictine Horizon Philanthropy Award
- German police officers visit Cotter German class
- Actors needed for 24-hour Theatre event
- Work by alumna artist Anna Segner on display at SMU
Most Popular
Articles
- Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall
- Hazelton on 2019 arrest, social media posts
- Police blotter
- Winona County deputy charged with assault in Rushford
- Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
- Police Blotter
- Business owner’s livelihood threatened for supporting Fritz
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
- Cyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in Winona
- 'Overwhelming response' prompts council to nix police-fire station at East Rec
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.