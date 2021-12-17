Celebrate Christmas with Central Lutheran Church at 259 West Wabasha Street in Winona and www.centrallutheranchurch.org. Christmas Eve services will be held at the church at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m., with a virtual option at 4 p.m. Masks are required at the church. A virtual Christmas Day service will be held at 9 a.m., and a virtual Sunday service, lessons and carols will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday.