Central Lutheran Church is teaming up with Good Earth Village to offer vacation Bible school from July 18-22, 2022. The theme will be “Created Good,” focusing on the earth and our place in it. Open to all students who recently completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at www.goodearthvillage.org/Central2022. Contact the Central Lutheran Church Office at 507-452-5156 or office@centrallutheranchurch.org with questions.
Latest News
- Lanesboro Arts kicks off concert series with Kiss the Tiger
- WPD officers raise funds for families of fallen officers
- SMU’s new online pathway for bachelor’s completion
- Winona Public Library programs and events
- WH Lake Winona Manor event honors veterans
- WAPS nixes pre-K expansion, pursues marketing
- WAPS elementary schools receive statewide PBIS recognition
- WSU’s proposed 5-story dorm approved by city
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Blotter
- WSU proposes 5-story dorm at Mark St.
- To the kid who stole my bike
- Famous MN storyteller coming to Winona
- Police Blotter
- 75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days schedule of events
- Myers, Nathan K.
- Eight contestants to present at Miss Winona event
- Steamboat Days parade Grand Marshals announced
- St. Charles PD lifts shelter-in-place order
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.