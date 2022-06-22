Central Lutheran Church is teaming up with Good Earth Village to offer vacation Bible school from July 18-22, 2022. The theme will be “Created Good,” focusing on the earth and our place in it. Open to all students who recently completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at www.goodearthvillage.org/Central2022. Contact the Central Lutheran Church Office at 507-452-5156 or office@centrallutheranchurch.org with questions.