Winona County farm families who have owned their farm for 100 years or longer are invited to submit an application for Century Farm recognition. Century Farms will be recognized at the Winona County Fair. To be recognized, the farm must be in continuous family ownership for 100 years or more and be at least 50 acres in size. It is not necessary that the farm be homesteaded by a family member for the full 100 years. Century Farms recognized in the past are not eligible. The Winona County Recorder’s office will assist parties completing an application or wanting to determine how long a farm has been in family ownership. The application deadline is March 7, 2022, (this is not a postmark deadline) and must be received by the Minnesota State Fair by that date. The Century Farm recognition program is sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and the Winona County Fair. Information and applications are available at the Winona County Recorder’s Office, 507-457-6340. Applications are also available on the county website www.co.winona.mn.us. Go to the “Recorder’s Department” page and scroll down to “downloadable forms.”  