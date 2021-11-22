Rabbi Shlomie Greene will ignite a public Chanukah menorah erected at Levee Park Patio in Winona at 5 p.m. followed by a community-wide celebration on Monday, November 29, 2021, the second night of the eight-day holiday. The ceremony, organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota will feature dignitaries and other guests from within the community. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, we will enjoy donuts, lattes and hot apple cider refreshments along with music and other holiday fun.
“The message of Chanukah is the message of light,” added Rabbi Greene. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
Today, the unprecedented public display of Chanukah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival. Winona's menorah is one of five menorahs sponsored by Chabad around the region, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events visit www.chabadsouthernmn.com/chanukahextravaganza.
The Winona Chanukah Extravaganza Menorah Lighting Celebration will be held at Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street in Winona, on Monday, November 29, at 5 p.m. The event is free.
Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, November 28, and concludes the evening of Monday, December 6. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. Additional information about the Chanukah holiday is available at www.chabadsouthernmn.com/chanukahextravaganza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.