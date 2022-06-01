On May 17 the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced grant awards for the second round of the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, including a $1 million grant to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and a $2.3 million to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund. This $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program, distributed through two rounds of funding, awards grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects. The second round of grants awards over $40 million to organizations across Minnesota.
“I’m thrilled by the range of creative and dynamic development proposals we got from main streets across the state,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These investments will help re-build business clusters hit hardest by the challenges of the last few years – and they’ll create jobs and spark economic revitalization throughout Minnesota.”
This program provides grants to nonprofit partner organizations – to fund 30 percent matching grants up to $750,000, and guaranteed loans up to $2,000,000 to eligible recipients for eligible projects – that are designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen in communities across Minnesota since March 15, 2020. That includes hardship suffered due to the pandemic, civil unrest, and other challenges for commercial corridors since that date.
Local grants include:
•Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, $2,340,000
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south central and southeastern Minnesota. Their project will provide grants in the hospitality, retail, and childcare industries specifically in the commercial corridors of Northfield, Blooming Prairie and other southern Minnesota regions to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and natural disasters since March 15, 2020.
•Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, $1,000,000
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(3) that plans to provide grants to qualifying businesses/capital development projects in downtown Winona, with the goal of supporting the economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Partner organizations receiving grant funds from this program will use the funds to establish a program within their service area to provide assistance to eligible recipient and projects. Once programs are established, partner organizations can offer grants up to $750,000 per project or up to $2,000,000 in guaranteed loans. Leveraged grants can cover up to 30 percent of the project cost. Guaranteed loans will be guaranteed by the state up to 80 percent of the value of the loan. Leverage grants and guaranteed loans can be used by eligible recipients for: repair or renovation of real property, building construction, landscaping and streetscaping, demolition and site preparation, predesign and design, engineering, infrastructure, and related site amenities.
Organizations who received grant awards in both rounds of this program are using the round two funding on entirely new business corridors. A team of reviewers, including experts in community development outside of DEED, helped score the proposals to inform DEED’s final grant allocations.
Eligible recipients will not apply directly to DEED for funding; they will apply directly to the partner organizations identified above. As they set up their programs, the partner organizations can be contacted directly for more information and details around how to request assistance for a specific eligible project.
DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website, the JoinUsMn.com website, or follow us on Twitter.
