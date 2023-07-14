The Winona Community Foundation hosted its third annual Charity Golf Outing on June 23, 2023, at the Bridges Golf Course. Twenty-two teams teed off to support the Foundation’s Community Grant Program, which directly benefits nonprofit organizations in the Winona area. The event raised more than $31,000 from its collective 38 sponsors. These dollars will have an immediate impact as part of the Foundation’s fall grant awards.
The local charities that receive these grants support a wide range of initiatives in the Winona area, including education, arts and culture, health and human services, childhood literacy, and more. In the first half of this year, $55,240 from the Community Grant Fund has been already been awarded to nine local organizations. Each year, the foundation receives numerous grant requests, but there are not enough available dollars to fulfill them all. Because of the support and participation of the event’s sponsors, local nonprofits will receive more funds to support their causes.
For more information about the Winona Community Foundation, please visit www.winonacf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.