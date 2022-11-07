Central Lutheran Church (259 West Wabasha Street in Winona) will host a Chicken-que from Steak Shop Catering on Sunday, November 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $15 for a half-chicken, potato salad, beans, a roll, dessert, and water or coffee. The chicken will be cooked on site. You may dine in or carry out. Proceeds will benefit the Winona Immigration Network. Tickets have been pre-sold. A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event.