Staff from Stepping Stones and Matty’s Place are sharing ways for community members to learn about the signs and symptoms of child abuse. During a “Meet and Eat” event on April 19 at Family & Children’s Center (FCC)’s La Crosse offices, Nicole Eiken and Olivia Kudronowicz shared the types of child abuse, what signs to look for, and how community members can prevent child abuse.
A second session is set for April 25 at 5 p.m. in Winona, following a Child Abuse Prevention Walk.
Join Winona State University (WSU) students and community members for the walk starting at 4 p.m. at the gazebo near Phelps Hall, and walk to 601 Franklin Street. The public are encouraged to participate with their friendly dogs during the walk that will finish at FCC’s offices in Winona, located at 601 Franklin Street. Following the walk to the FCC offices, participants will return to the WSU campus for refreshments.
Anyone interested in taking part in the session is asked to register on fcconline.org.
Learn more about the April “Meet and Eat,” and register for your spot here: www.fcconline.org/event/signs-and-symptoms-of-child-abuse-meet-and-eat-2/.
Watch the first ‘Meet and Eat’ presentation here:
www.fcconline.org/fcc-staff-share-the-signs-and-symptoms-of-child-abuse-during-meet-and-eat-event/.
