From: Trempealeau County Health Department
Everyone age 5 and older is now eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster. The updated boosters (also known as bivalent boosters) have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). These updated boosters help to protect against the Omicron variant as well as the original COVID-19 virus strain.
Please remain patient as doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters for the newly eligible age group are expected to arrive in Wisconsin over the next several weeks.
The updated boosters are recommended as a single dose for individuals 5 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. This includes people who have received one or more original booster doses. Individuals 5 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and individuals 6 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster. For individuals 5 and older, these boosters replace the original boosters.
If you have not received your primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, it isn’t too late! Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines remain available and free to all eligible individuals.
To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov.
