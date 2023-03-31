Every year, children from all over the world send their own owl art creations to the International Owl Center for their annual art contest during the International Festival of Owls in early March. The winners and about 100 other staff favorites are displayed at the Owl Center for a year, until the art from the next year’s contest is put up. Because the Center receives such a large number of entries from all over the world each year (just over 2,000 pieces from 34 countries in 2023), it is impossible to return the creations to the young artists and also impossible to keep them all.
Owl Center staff agonized to pick 51 pieces of 2022 art that were recently taken off display to be sold in an online auction (including one from Ukraine). The auction closes at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, and all proceeds will go toward the Owl Center’s future facility.
The link for the auction is one.bidpal.net/kidsowlart.
