Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.