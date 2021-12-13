At the Wabasha City Council Meeting on Dec. 7, Rob Schultz, director of Minnesota Audubon Society, presented the city of Wabasha with a plaque, flags and highway signs as recognition of Wabasha as a Bird City Minnesota. This was borne from the Greater Minnesota Futures project that met with citizens of Wabasha in 2018 to identify areas of concern. Nature and conservation were some of the areas that the group identified. The idea of becoming a Bird City seemed to be a good match for Wabasha, as Wabasha already had the National Eagle Center, which has garnered attention across the United States and provides a wonderful education component to the community.
“I am very proud of this designation,” said Mayor Emily Durand, “It happened thanks to Nancy Falkum who spearheaded this initiative and showed us that it was in fact, possible.”
Many volunteers came together to realize this designation and were recognized during the presentation: Nancy Falkum, Jeannette Schultez, Claire Abbott, Rollin Hall, Mickey Nelson, among others. A full copy of the application that was approved and recognized will be available at city hall and the Wabasha Public Library for review. A contributing factor was Wabasha’s participation in the Audubon Annual Christmas Bird Count for 40 years.
Wabasha has even more than eagles when it comes to birding. The Mississippi River flyway has many birds traveling north and south. There are tundra swans in the spring and in even greater numbers in the fall. The American pelicans also group together in Wabasha and have numbered into the hundreds using the Zumbro River Slough in early spring. The sandhill cranes come to the Zumbro Bottoms and the sand prairie, especially at the intersections of Wabasha County Roads 30 and 76, where the adult sandhill cranes have been parading their young. The trumpeter swans also raise their young in the slough below 12th Street and the warblers use the backwater area for a resting spot as they travel between South America and Canada. On the lower sand prairie, meadow larks and dickcissels still can be heard singing.
The Greater Minnesota Future project will continue working on other concerns, such as childcare options, economic revitalization of downtown Wabasha, and bike trails in our area.
Simultaneously, the volunteers of Bird City will continue with education and conservation projects in Wabasha through the National Eagle Center and field trips to encourage enhancement of bird habitat.
