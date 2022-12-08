All who live, work, and play in Winona are invited to give input on the Interim Report of the city of Winona Comprehensive Plan Update. The Interim Report is the result of more than a year of community engagement, with input from more than 2,500 community members and counting.
The Comprehensive Plan Update is an overarching plan that sets specific, achievable goals that the city and community can work toward over the next 20 years. The Comprehensive Plan Update covers 12 topics, including land use, housing, economic development, transportation, downtown, and more.
The Comprehensive Plan Update project is being led by a steering committee of 12 Winona residents appointed by Mayor Scott Sherman, along with city staff and consultants from HKGi and Engage Winona. In addition, more than 100 city residents participated in subcommittees to create the goals and strategies in the interim report.
There are several ways to review and give input on the interim report. In partnership with the city of Winona and other community partners, Engage Winona is hosting a series of community open houses in December and January. You can also read and comment on the interim report online and participate in an online survey. For those who prefer, printed copies of the report will be available at city hall in the community development department on the second floor.
Attend an open house
Engage Winona is hosting open houses at a variety of dates and times. Attendees will be able to view posters with summaries of the plan’s goals and leave written comments. Attendees are welcome to come and go anytime during the open house hours. Feel free to attend the session that best meets your needs.
• Tuesday, December 13, 4-6 p.m.: city hall, City Council chambers, third floor
• Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Winona Farmers Market at East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street
• Wednesday, January 18, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue
• Tuesday, January 24, 5-7 p.m.: city hall, City Council chambers, third floor (Spanish and Hmong interpretation available at this session)
Take the online survey
An online survey is available from December 1 through January 25. Here is the link to the survey: engagewinona.questionpro.com/winona3.
Starting December 1, surveys are also available on paper at the community development office on the second floor of city hall. Completed surveys should be dropped off at the community development office by January 25.
Read and comment on the Interim Report online
You can read and comment on the entire Interim Report document online. Visit cityofwinona.com/632/Comprehensive-Plan-Update to access the document. Or go to hkgi.konveio.com/winona-comprehensive-plan-update-interim-report.
All events are free and open to the public. Find more details at cityofwinona.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook — @cityofwinonacompplan.
To learn more about this project, visit cityofwinona.com/632/Comprehensive-Plan-Update. To connect with other projects Engage Winona is leading, visit www.engagewinona.org or facebook.com/engagewinona.
