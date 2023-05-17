The dire impact of contaminated drinking water on human health and regional economics is the focus of the "A Resource in Crisis" forum on Monday, May 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center (75 Rice Street in Lewiston). The League of Women Voters-Winona is facilitating the program, which is free and open to all.
The program by the Winona County Clean Water Coalition is in response to recent well-testing programs that confirmed significant nitrate contamination of rural drinking water. The coalition includes the Minnesota Well Owners Organization (MNWOO), League of Women Voters/Winona County, Izaak Walton League/Winona Will Dilg chapter, Trout Unlimited (TU), and Land Stewardship Project.
Those organizations recently filed a petition seeking intervention by the Environmental Protection Agency in nitrate contamination of drinking water in Southeast Minnesota, which will be explained at the event. Other speakers will address the role of karst topography in private well water quality, impaired municipal water sources, water contamination and human health, and the economic driver of clean water in the county and beyond.
Speakers include Paul Wotzka, hydrologist and MNWOO founder, on “Winona County water quality woes: Our drinking water ‘stinks’ and our trout streams are sick — what's a resident to do?”; Aleta Borrud, M.D. and master’s in public health and epidemiology, on nitrate and other contaminants, “Do dying fish tell us something about the risk to us from our drinking water?”; Monta Hayner, Driftless Fly Fishing Co. guide, on the importance of clean water to the recreation and tourism economy; Lee Stoe, trout fisherman and longtime TU member, on “A Magical Day on Rush Creek;”and Carly Griffith, Water Program director for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA), on “The EPA petition to use emergency authority to address the drinking water crisis in southeast Minnesota.”
The program will include brief presentations and facilitated Q&A along with information tables. For more information, please contact Kelley Stanage at CleanWaterCoalitionWinona@gmail.com.
