Mark your calendars for the Cleanup Day on Thursday, May 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Merrick State Park in Fountain City. We will have many projects going on to help us clean up and beautify our state park for the upcoming 2023 camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and education program season. We have a lot of area to clean up after the river flooded so many acres.
On May 11, we will meet at the Merrick Park office. Follow the signs in the park to the office. Please come for all or part of the time. Remember to bring gloves and wear closed-toe shoes. We need lots of help in the following areas — splitting wood, painting and staining, cleaning canoes and kayaks, plus much more.
