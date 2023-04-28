Beginning this year, the Winona area has new community advocates working to build relationships among neighbors and foster a connection to nature and conservation. Eve Kramer and Anna Campbell will serve as Winona’s first community stewardship facilitators.
Community stewardship facilitators are AmeriCorps members and part of a broader Climate Impact Corps, a program designed to use “evidence-based strategies and the power of national service to help communities mitigate and prepare for climate change.” The program partners with nonprofit organizations and government agencies to achieve their mission and provide site coordinators for individual facilitators.
Conservation Minnesota is hosting facilitators this term in Winona as well as in Moorhead and Bemidji, Minn. Working together, they will help mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts through community service projects. Their work is centered on bringing people together across regions, backgrounds, and beliefs to find real solutions and protect people and places from the adverse impacts of pollution.
“I’m excited to work alongside community members in Winona and the southeast region of Minnesota to protect our cherished water, land, and habitat,” said Conservation Minnesota Community Stewardship Facilitator Eve Kramer.
“There’s a lot of good work already happening here, and I look forward to engaging even more people in conversations and projects that can really make a difference in our area,” said Conservation Minnesota Community Stewardship Facilitator Anna Campbell.
Conservation Minnesota is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting people and places from the adverse impacts of pollution and climate change while ensuring that everyone who calls Minnesota home has access to the Great Outdoors and opportunities to enjoy it. The organization starts by listening to the concerns of community members. Sign up to volunteer, and share your conservation concerns at www.conservationminnesota.org/volunteer.
