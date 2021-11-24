Cochrane-Fountain City High School (C-FC) students were able to gather with area military veterans and their families on November 11 for a Veterans Day program at the school. Highlighting the day was an address to those assembled from U.S. Army veteran and Buffalo County Deputy Veterans Services Officer Steve Schiffli, a poem read by veteran Thomas Abts, and the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 10406 and American Legion Post 56. The Burlington Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to eight local veterans: Gary Krause, Jim Goss, Steve Schiffli, Glen Foegen, Don Griffiths, Al Halling, Sharon Kamrowski, and Les Kamrowski. Musical tributes were provided by the C-FC band and choir. The ceremony concluded in front of the school with a flag-raising ceremony and a 21-gun salute.