Cochrane-Fountain City High School (C-FC) students were able to gather with area military veterans and their families on November 11 for a Veterans Day program at the school. Highlighting the day was an address to those assembled from U.S. Army veteran and Buffalo County Deputy Veterans Services Officer Steve Schiffli, a poem read by veteran Thomas Abts, and the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 10406 and American Legion Post 56. The Burlington Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to eight local veterans: Gary Krause, Jim Goss, Steve Schiffli, Glen Foegen, Don Griffiths, Al Halling, Sharon Kamrowski, and Les Kamrowski. Musical tributes were provided by the C-FC band and choir. The ceremony concluded in front of the school with a flag-raising ceremony and a 21-gun salute.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona man charged with unintentional murder in alleged stabbing
- Winona woman convicted of stealing $115K from school
- County Board may lack votes for mask mandate
- Winona cuts ART, more staff from budget
- None hurt in garage fire Tues. night
- Police Blotter
- Guest Column: Fighting breast cancer during the COVID pandemic
- Winona COVID cases hit 2021 high
- Schniepp, William M. “Bill”
- Sheriff’s dept. deploys body cams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.