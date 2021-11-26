On Nov. 16 the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) publicly released school district report cards. The report cards are based on spring statewide assessment data. Students in grades third to eighth take the Forward Exam for English, language arts and mathematics, and science in grades four and eight, and grades four, eight, and 10 for social studies. Students in grades nine and 10 take the ACT Aspire for ELA (English, reading, and writing), math, and science. Students in grade 11 take the ACT, the same college admissions exam taken by students nationwide. A small number of students with significant cognitive disabilities take the Dynamic Learning Maps.
As a district, Cochrane-Fountain City Schools (C-FC) earned a rating of “exceeds expectations” with the junior high/high school rating “meets expectations” and the elementary school rating “exceeds expectations.” “The scores earned on the state report card and the growth seen across grade levels is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the C-FC teachers and staff during the COVID pandemic,” said Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks.
Overall, Cochrane-Fountain City students performed above state average in English language arts. On the Forward exam, students in five out of the six tested grade levels are above state average. Despite the COVID pandemic, four of the six tested grade levels grew in academic achievement. The district is currently reviewing instructional resources for English language arts across the district with a focus on continual growth in reading and writing skills.
Overall, C-FC students performed slightly above state average in mathematics. On the spring 2021 state assessments, five out of eight tested grade levels performed above the state average in math. The district is currently examining the mathematics curriculum with the intent to review and pilot new instructional materials next year. A math intervention software program is being used to provide additional instruction and practice for students.
Additional learning supports in the district this year include teachers engaging in professional learning communities to identify students who are below, at, and above grade level and adjust instruction to meet the needs of each student, secondary students have “What I Need” (WIN) time at the end of the day to connect with teachers when they are struggling, and a reading interventionist is working with identified secondary students to improve their reading skills.
State report cards results are based on single-point snapshots of student performance. While these results are “high profile,” they are but one of many data points that are considered when planning school improvement efforts. C-FC uses MAP and classroom data to identify areas for improvement in curriculum and instruction, as well as individual students who need additional support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.