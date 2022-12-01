The Coffee Mill Ski Patrol (CMSP), which supports the Coffee Mill Ski and Snowboard Resort outside Wabasha, was the recipient of awards at three different levels for “Outstanding Small Alpine Patrol Award.” The definition of a “small” patrol is a team that has less than 40 active members. All patrollers at Coffee Mill are volunteers.
There are a number of things that are considered when giving out these awards, ranging from hours put in each year, positions that members hold at district, regional, and national levels, and professionalism of the team and its members, amongst other factors.
The first award earned by the CMSP was first place for the western division of the central region; essentially, this means they were the top team in Minnesota. The second award was first place for the entire central region, which consists of patrols from Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Finally, the third award was the “silver Citation Award,” or the first runner-up at the national level for the National Ski Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.