Spread the word, and join St Paul's Episcopal Church for their Friar's Breakfast Feast, restarting Sunday, September 10, from 8-9 a.m. The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes with butter and warm syrup, wheat or white toast with peanut butter and jellies available, fresh fruit, and beverages. The meal will be served for eat-in only. Hungry families welcome. There is no charge for the breakfast; freewill offerings will be accepted. St Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 265 Lafayette Street in Winona; enter through the door off Lafayette Street. The community breakfast is starting this Sunday and will continue every Sunday after. Please join us for breakfast.
