We all have a role in mental health community care. The community is invited to the Winona Public Library on October 11 at 5 p.m. for an hour of community care and support. Join for a brief conversation with Sarah Johnson of The Joy Labs about ways to care for ourselves and others, followed by an introduction to the new mindfulness kits that will be available for checkout at Winona Public Library. Local mental health providers will be in attendance to chat with guests in an informal setting about how to reach out for help, what's available to them, and whatever else they may have questions about. This program is intended for adults and youth ages 11 and up.