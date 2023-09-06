“Digesting the Facts: A Community Conversation about Manure Digesters" will be held on Monday, September 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice Street. Admission to this Land Stewardship Project (LSP) meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact LSP’s Martin Moore at mmoore@landstewardshipproject.org or 320-226-9184.
Recently, anaerobic manure digesters have become a topic of significant interest in the Upper Midwest, where facilities have been proposed in numerous communities, including Winona County. During this meeting, LSP, in partnership with a lineup of special guest speakers, will facilitate a community-based dialogue on this issue. The event will address potential benefits, concerns, and realities related to large-scale, anaerobic manure digesters, with a specific focus on the recent proposal for such a facility in Winona County.
Guest speakers include Kim Dupre, a respected environmental advocate with a deep understanding of anaerobic manure digester projects in the Upper Midwest; Vance Haugen, a dairy farmer from Fillmore County with a background in manure digesters; Bethany Erck, a farmer from South Dakota who currently lives next door to a large-scale, anaerobic manure digester; and Tim Ahrens, a lifelong Winona County resident leading efforts against large-scale, corporate-owned digester proposals in Winona County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.