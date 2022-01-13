Delivery of the Winona Area Public Schools Community Education winter/spring 2022 catalog will be later than usual due to a printing delay.
The catalog, which features class and program information for Adult Enrichment, Early Childhood Family Education, Youth Enrichment, Project COMPASS and others, is usually delivered the first week of January each year. The catalog is available online to view right at winonaschools.org. Click on the Community Education link.
