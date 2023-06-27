Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is inviting the community to a welcome reception for new superintendent Brad Berzinski.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at Peter’s Biergarten, 54 East Third Street, in Winona. It will be a chance for the community to either meet Berzinski or, in most cases, reconnect with the Winona Senior High School and Winona State University graduate who went on to serve as an athletic director, principal, and teacher in WAPS.
Beverages will be available for purchase from Peter’s Biergarten. Complimentary appetizers will be provided from Blooming Grounds. Guests are also welcome to carry in food from other downtown restaurants. The event is free and open to all ages. Peter’s Biergarten is an inviting environment that is friendly to families.
The event is sponsored by Merchants Bank, WKM Properties, Farmers Insurance Dave Jensen Agency, Jerry and Pat Papenfuss, and Express-A-Button. A special thank you to Amy Jo Marks from Blooming Grounds for the food, Amy Jo Moe from Green Thumb Artistry for the table centerpieces, and Peter’s Biergarten for hosting the event.
Berzinski will officially begin as superintendent on July 1, 2023.
