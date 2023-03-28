Caregivers — also known as husbands, wives, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, grandparents, friends, neighbors, etc. — often step into a caregiving role by choice or by default. With little or no preparation, they find themselves not only having to cope with whatever is going on in their own day-to-day life, but also with helping someone they care about through a difficult short- or long-term situation.
Connecting Caregivers: An event for the caregiver in all of us, will be Saturday, April 22, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue in Winona.
Sponsored by Winona Health and the Winona Health Foundation, Connecting Caregivers is free and open to everyone. The event is designed to connect and empower people with resources, information, caregiving ideas and inspiration to support caregiving in its broadest sense.
“We are all caregivers, and we’re all about coming together as a community to take care of one another,” said Katrice Sisson, community and donor relations manager at Winona Health. “Whatever form caregiving may currently take for you, even if it’s being more mindful of the importance of self-care, this event will provide something of interest to you.”
Connecting Caregivers will be an open-house format including short, breakout sessions at specific times. Everyone is welcome to attend the special sessions and talk with representatives and experts from community organizations that provide support and resources. A detailed program will be available closer to the event date.
For more information about Connecting Caregivers: An event for the caregiver in all of us, visit winonahealth.org/connecting or call 507-474-3167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.