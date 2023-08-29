Conservationist Craig Thompson will present “Putting the Kibosh on Extinction — the Power of Birds” to the Winona Bird Club on September 6 at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. The program is free and open to the public. “Climate change and the extinction crisis are the greatest challenges of our time,” says Thompson. “The decline of birds is a manifestation of the extinction crisis and serves as a clarion call to action. Birds offer the promise of hope. Conspicuous and beautiful, they can help address our greatest environmental perils. The presentation will provide examples of birds as powerful conservation catalysts and offer strategies for engagement by everyone.”
Thompson began working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) when gas was 86 cents per gallon. He specializes in migratory bird conservation at state, national, and international levels. Craig frequently leads conservation birding trips to Latin America to revel in the magnificence of the world’s richest birdlife. He’s currently the chief of program integration in the Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation of the Wisconsin DNR.
“Craig Thompson has provided programs for our annual Migratory
Bird Day events,” says Al Wernecke, of Friends of Trempealeau Refuge. “He’s a leading authority on Midwest bird migrations and population status. An enjoyable and informative program with excellent photos!"
The Winona Bird Club hosts six monthly programs, a Christmas Count, and several bird walks annually and maintains purple martin gourds at Lake Park every summer.
