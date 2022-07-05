Phase two work of the Highway 30 reconstruction project in Rushford is scheduled to begin on the west end during the week of July 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The phase two work zone is from West Stevens Avenue to western city limits, and it will be closed to through traffic. Work is scheduled to be complete in late October.
Phase one work in the downtown area will continue during this time, and it is anticipated this area will be complete by the last week in July.
Traffic impacts:
- Through traffic should continue to use the Highway 16 detour.
- Residents within the project will receive a separate notice with additional detail.
- Questions can be directed to Jayme LaPlante with Dunn Blacktop at 507-577-1800.
The project includes reconstructing a half mile of Highway 30 from the western city limits to Highway 43 (Mill Street). It also includes replacing existing sidewalks and extending sidewalks, replacing storm sewer pipe and structures, improving downtown lighting, and reconstructing city sanitary sewer, water main and services. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.
Learn more about the Highway 30 project at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy30-rushford/index.html and rushford.govoffice.com.
