Construction is scheduled to begin on April 18, weather permitting, for the Highway 61 project from Wabasha to Minnesota City, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The project includes resurfacing 27 miles of southbound Highway 61 from Wabasha to Minnesota City, improving seven bridges, making enhancements in Weaver and installing a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at Highway 61 and Highway 42 near Kellogg. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.
The following traffic impacts will occur during the project.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane for northbound and southbound vehicles through the construction zone from April 18 to late October. Some stretches may be up to 14 miles long.
During bridge work, traffic will travel in a single lane on the bridge. Schedules will be updated on the project website (www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing-2022/index.html) providing details of when each bridge will be worked on.
When the RCI is installed at the Highway 61 and Highway 42 intersection, the following traffic impacts will occur. Highway 61 traffic will not be detoured but will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic on Highway 61 wanting to access Highway 42 will go west on County Road 18 then south on County Road 4 to get onto Highway 42. Highway 42 traffic will go north on County Road 4 then east on County Road 18 to travel on Highway 61. Signs will be in place to direct motorists to Highway 42 businesses, such as SVJ Creative Designs and Cowpokes Western Shop.
Some portions of the Mississippi River Trail (MRT) will be in the construction zone and will require areas of the trail to be closed. Signs will warn vehicles and bikers to share the road, reduce speed and be prepared for narrow lanes. Updates will be on the project website and the MRT website, www.dot.state.mn.us/bike/mrt-maps.html.
Learn more about the Highway 61 project and sign up for email/text message updates at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing-2022/index.html. Check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for construction updates at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects.html. Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter. Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.
