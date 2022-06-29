ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will have four temporary closure periods at Lock and Dam 5A near Fountain City from July 19-28 to replace the lock chamber’s miter gates.
The lock will be closed to all traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 19, 21, 26 and 28. When the lock reopens after each closure, it is important to note that there is a priority lockage order based on types of vessels. First are government vessels, followed in order by excursion, commercial navigation and recreation boats. Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine band VHF radio channel 14.
Lock and Dam 5A’s miter gates are original from the 1930s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability issues. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.
The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis, Minn., to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.
