The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its updated Mississippi River Pool 6 draft dredged material management plan and Environmental Assessment (EA) on June 14.
The updated draft plan describes what the Corps proposes to do with the dredged material, or river sand, near Winona, once it’s removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. If approved, the new plan would ensure Corps officials can economically manage dredged river sand for at least the next 20 years, while also protecting the environment.
The updated draft plan is the culmination of extensive work with the city of Winona and to develop shared solutions within the community. The updated plan includes three focus areas. The plan no longer includes the large Winona Harbor expansion site due to input received as part of the 2020 public review. It also adds two placement opportunities and a transfer site next to the Minnesota Maritime Art Museum. The Corps’ primary goal in the pool remains focused on managing river sand within Pool 6 through beneficial reuse for activities such as general construction fill, cattle bedding and winter road traction.
“We have successfully relied on this approach for the better part of 25 years and believe it will continue for the foreseeable future,” said Paul Machajewski, St. Paul District dredged material manager. He added that historic examples of the nearly 1 million cubic yards of river sand that have been utilized in Winona since 1981 include County Road 107 and Winona Tech Park.
The corps is hosting an open house to discuss the draft plan and EA on June 22 at the Winona Historical Society, 160 Johnson Street in Winona, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to drop in any time to learn more and meet with staff. People needing special accommodations at the meeting are asked to contact Bob Edstrom at 651-290-5026 or robert.k.edstrom@usace.army.mil no later than June 20.
The draft plan and EA are on our website at http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. Copies are also available at the Winona Public Library, 151 West Fifth Street in Winona. Persons submitting comments are advised that all comments received will be available for public review, to include the possibility of posting on a public website. Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than July 15, via mail to District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 180 Fifth Street East; Suite 700; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at StPaulDMMP@usace.army.mil.
