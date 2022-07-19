The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at Lock and Dam 4, in Alma, Saturday, July 30.
This free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public will get a behind-the-scenes perspective of the lock and dam, while meeting the staff and learning about the importance of navigation to the region. The public will also get to learn about the importance of water safety and possibly catch a front-row seat as vessels lock through.
For accessibility questions or more information, please contact the Lock and Dam 4 staff directly at 608-685-4421.
The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a nine-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.
