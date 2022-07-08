The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host an open house at Lock and Dam 6, near Trempealeau, Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in conjunction with Catfish Days.
The Corps is opening its doors to the public to demonstrate how a lock works and supports inland waterways navigation. Lock and Dam 6 is one of 13 Mississippi River locks managed by the St. Paul District. In total, there are 29 locks on the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to St. Louis. The locks serve as a stairway for towboats moving commodities up and down the river.
