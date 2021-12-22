Cotter Schools has announced they have begun work on a new kindergarten through grade six elementary school on the current site of Loretto Hall, Cotter’s former residential center. The design will include the renovation of Loretto Hall with additional new construction, as well. The school will have the capacity for 600 students, additional classrooms for band, music, art, and STEM, as well as its own cafeteria, gym, library, and multiple outdoor play areas and green spaces.
In conjunction with Schwab Construction and CRW Architecture Design Group, a committee of Cotter staff and faculty began meeting a few months ago to initiate the process of designing the new elementary school. Regular meetings between staff, architects and contractors have been taking place on a weekly basis, and focus groups will continue to meet in the weeks and months ahead to determine the specific details of the plan for the new elementary school. The projected completion date is August 2023.
President of Cotter Schools Mary Eileen Fitch stated, “We are so excited to be able to provide our elementary students with state of the art learning spaces, and to move closer to our overall goal of having one campus for all Cotter students. We continue to strive for academic excellence, and to fulfill our mission of challenging students to achieve their full potential and use their lives in service of others. We are fortunate to be able to provide quality, faith-filled educational experiences to interested students at an affordable price, and we recognize these opportunities are only possible due to the generosity of others.”
The majority of the elementary school building renovation and construction is being covered through the support of local individuals who are interested in helping Cotter grow closer to the goal of one campus for all students. Upcoming capital campaigns will focus on raising the necessary funds to cover the technology and furnishings needed for the new elementary school. More information will be provided as details continue to be developed.
Attached are renderings that represent the planned architectural design of the spaces. The details are subject to change as the design process moves forward.
