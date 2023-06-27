Anna Piechowski Pay It Forward

Anna Piechowski is this year’s recipient of the 2023 Joe Vogel “Pay It Forward” Memorial Scholarship at Cotter Schools. Created by Joe’s family, friends, classmates, and co-workers in 2010, the Joe Vogel “Pay It Forward” Memorial Scholarship awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Cotter student who upholds and embodies Joe's legacy of "paying it forward.”