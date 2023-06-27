Anna Piechowski is this year’s recipient of the 2023 Joe Vogel “Pay It Forward” Memorial Scholarship at Cotter Schools. Created by Joe’s family, friends, classmates, and co-workers in 2010, the Joe Vogel “Pay It Forward” Memorial Scholarship awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Cotter student who upholds and embodies Joe's legacy of "paying it forward.”
