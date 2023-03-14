Cotter alumni and the Winona community are invited to join as Cotter Schools celebrates three outstanding Cotter community members: Bill Wernz from the Cotter Class of 1962 and Carole Gardner from the Cathedral Class of 1950 will be receiving alumni achievement awards, and former president of Cotter Schools, Sister Judith Schaefer, will receive the St. Joseph Award.
The 2023 Awards Reception will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Cotter Schools - St. Teresa's Campus, 1115 West Broadway in Winona. The event begins with a 4 p.m. reception in St. Joseph Hall Cafeteria with beverages and appetizers, followed the awards presentation at 5 p.m. Please RSVP at cotterschools.org/RSVP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.