The Cotter Band is hosting their annual Steamboat Days Parade Chicken-que on June 19. Stop by Sinclair Park on Broadway between Liberty Street and Kansas Street. The tickets are $10 each and include a 1/2 chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and dinner roll. Pop and water can be purchased for an additional $1. Tickets can be purchased at the event which begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until all the chicken is gone. Thank you for your support.
