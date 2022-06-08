The Cotter Band is hosting their annual Steamboat Days Parade Chicken-que on June 19. Stop by Sinclair Park on Broadway between Liberty Street and Kansas Street. The tickets are $10 each and include a 1/2 chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and dinner roll. Pop and water can be purchased for an additional $1. Tickets can be purchased at the event which begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until all the chicken is gone. Thank you for your support.