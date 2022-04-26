Cotter Coins for Construction

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amanda Hedlund (center) receives a donation from Cotter students. Habitat for Humanity is so proud of the Cotter Elementary students. They collected “Coins for Construction” throughout Lent and raised $1,402.01. Every one of those pennies will support safe, affordable houses for our neighbors here in Winona. Thank you, Cotter Elementary students and families!