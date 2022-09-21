Cotter Schools is celebrating Homecoming September 19-24. Homecoming kicked off with a pep fest on September 15 with the announcement of the Homecoming Court. The court includes (from left) Jon Besek, Cam Smith, Thomas Peter, Spencer Briggs, and Liam Dammen (not pictured), Ella Leaf, Makenzie Wong, Grace Renk, Emily Soddy, and Sol Suarez.
